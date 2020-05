Are museums in PBC really open? Well, Florida gave a green light but here’s what going on:

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach is closed at least through March 31. So are the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, the South Florida Science Center, Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and the Morkiami Musem and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.

Many of these museums are still offering virtual tours and film series. Welp, next year we’ll do a tour of our faves for National Museum Day.