Instagram and Facebook say they’re removing abusive content directed at Lizzo

JORA FRANTZIS

After Lizzo opened up in a tearful video earlier this week about the racist and sexist abuse she received following the release of her new song, “Rumors,” two social media platforms have taken a stand against the bullying.

In a statement to Billboard, a representative from Facebook confirmed that the social media site, as well as Instagram, which Facebook owns, are in the process of removing hateful comments directed at Lizzo. Facebook said the comments and direct messages flooding Lizzo’s socials violate the two platforms’ terms of service, which prohibit hate speech. The spokesman also said Instagram and Facebook will ban accounts that repeatedly post comments that violate their terms of service.

The news comes shortly after the “Juice” singer spoke to fans via a 13-minute Instagram Live over the weekend about the racist and sexist attacks that made her “hurt so hard.” Lizzo said she is “overwhelmed” and has “been in shock since the song came out” because of the abuse hurled at her.

“Sometimes, I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” the Grammy winner said at the time when explaining that she strives to make positive music that uplifts people, regardless of their race. “People saying s*** about me that doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful.”

Lizzo’s impassioned video inspired fans to demand social media websites do more to protect their users from bullying.

