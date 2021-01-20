Inside Lady Gaga's inauguration look: "May we all make peace with each other"

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Gaga was sporting a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli’s creative director. She paired a navy cashmere jacket with a skirt in washed red silk faille. A golden brooch in the shape of a dove of peace topped off the outfit.

Gaga tweeted of the ornament, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.“

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,” Roseberry said in a statement to Harper’s Bazaar.

The day before the inauguration, Gaga posted a photo of herself standing in the Capitol rotunda wearing a white cape dress by Givenchy. Gaga used her colorful fashion history to encourage fans to vote, releasing a video of herself recreating her famous looks over the years — including the meat dress — to illustrate her message.

“I’ve never been shy to make my voice heard,” she said. “I’ve said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made out of meat, jumping off of stadiums, screaming on stage.”

She adds, “I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice, and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election. Will yours?“

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.