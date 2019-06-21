Ingrid Michaelson taps Meghan Trainor, Evan Rachel Wood for "Pretty" new video

Cabin 24Ingrid Michaelson's new song, "Pretty," was inspired by the Netflix hit Stranger Things -- and now the video is being used to help support a good cause.

"Pretty" is from Ingrid's upcoming album inspired by the series, Stranger Songs. The song takes its inspiration from the scene in the show's first season where Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is put in a dress and a wig, and told she's "pretty" -- a concept she's doesn't entirely understand.

The song explores what it means to be "pretty" and "feminine" -- and the chorus states, "I'm not just pretty, no, I'm pretty damn good."

The video is a montage of Ingrid and her friends, who include Meghan Trainor, the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, all lip-syncing along to the song.

The clip has been released via a partnership with YouTube Giving, in support of She Should Run, a nonpartisan charity which works to expand the number of women running for U.S. political office. On the video's YouTube page, you can donate directly to the organization.

In addition, Ingrid is also selling a t-shirt on her website that reads "Pretty. Damn. Good.," whose proceeds will go to She Should Run.

Stranger Songs comes out on June 28. Ingrid's Stranger Songs tour kicks off September 24.

