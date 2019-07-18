Ingrid Michaelson releases comic book-inspired lyric videos for all 11 "Stranger Songs" tracks

Cabin 24

Cabin 24Ingrid Michaelson has added another element to her Stranger Songs album, which was inspired by the Netflix series Stranger Things.

The singer teamed up with illustrators from Marvel and DC Comics to create comic book-inspired lyric videos for all 11 tracks on the album, including the lead single “Missing You.”

“Missing You” was inspired by the season one love triangle between Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers and Steve Harrington, but in the new clip, artist Kevin Wada makes the theme more universal, with a main character whose gender is left ambiguous.

Ingrid explains to Pride.com that she wanted the video "to be open to interpretation in terms of sexuality.”

She adds, "I wanted to open the song up to everyone’s experience. Kevin Wada is such an amazing artist and truly brought the song into its own world."

All of the lyric videos can be found on Ingrid’s YouTube page.

