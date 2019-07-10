Ingrid Michaelson is a one-take trouper in "Missing You" video

Cabin 24

Ingrid Michaelson has released a video for "Missing You," her new Stranger Things-inspired single.

In the clip, Ingrid stands on a revolving circular platform and performs choreography with a troupe of dancers, as the light changes to different colors. The entire video was shot in one take.

"Missing You" is from Ingrid's new album Stranger Songs, which was inspired by Netflix's hit series Stranger Things -- which, of course, has eleven tracks.

While "Missing You" sounds like a standard song about being with someone and wanting to be with someone else, it was specifically inspired by the season one love triangle in the show between the characters Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers and Steve Harrington.

Ingrid has a past connection to one of the Stranger Things stars: In 2017, she and Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, both appeared in a live Hollywood Bowl production of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, where all the movie's memorable hits were performed. Finn played Charlie, and Ingrid played his mom.

Ingrid's Dramatic tour kicks off September 24 in Washington, D.C.

