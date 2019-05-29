Ingrid Michaelson announces The Dramatic Tour to follow up "Stranger Songs" album

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcpIngrid Michaelson is feeling dramatic.

The singer-songwriter has announced she’ll be hitting the road this fall for The Dramatic Tour. The North American dates kick off September 24 in Washington, D.C. and will include stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle and more. The trek will wrap with two nights at New York’s Webster Hall on October 28 and 29.

Tickets for most dates go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will follow the release of Ingrid’s Stranger Songs album, inspired by the Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things. The album, including the single “Missing You,” drops June 28, just a few days before Stranger Things debuts its third season on July 4.

"There’s something about Stranger Things that’s really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood,” Ingrid previously said in a statement. “It’s the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever."

She added, "I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me. Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal -- these are feelings everyone has.”

Here are the dates for The Dramatic Tour:

9/24 -- Washington, D.C., 930 Club

9/26 -- Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

9/27 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theater

9/30 -- Austin, TX, Emo's

10/3 -- San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park

10/4 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

10/9 -- San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

10/11 -- Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

10/12 -- Seattle, WA, The Showbox

10/14 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Union Event Center

10/16 -- Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

10/18 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Orpheum

10/19 -- Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre

10/20 -- Detroit, MI, Majestic Theater

10/22 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues

10/25 -- Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10/28 -- New York, NY, Webster Hall

10/29 -- New York, NY, Webster Hall

