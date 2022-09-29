Indian River County schools to remain closed on Friday

Hurricane

Indian River County public schools have announced that schools will remain closed on Friday.

The announcement comes as several homes and public buildings remain without power in the area following Hurricane Ian.

Similar to many other parts of Florida, the area experienced tropical storm-force winds and rain, which caused power outages and downed power lines.

Indian River State College, however, plans to resume classes at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Martin County Schools will reopen. In addition to reopening, Martin County School will also provide all students with free meals.

St. Lucie County Schools have yet to make an announcement.