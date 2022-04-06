Independent music store in Nashville honors Record Store Day Ambassador Taylor Swift

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Record Store Day is all about supporting independent record stores, and Taylor Swift, this year’s Record Store Day Global Ambassador, has done more than most to achieve that goal — which is why one of the nation’s most famous indie record stores is saluting her in a special way.

Grimey’s New and Preloved Music in Nashville, Tennessee enlisted artist Kim Radford to paint a mural of Taylor’s Record Store Day Ambassador promo shot on the store’s outside wall. Why Grimey’s? Because during the early days of the pandemic, Taylor covered the paychecks and health benefits for the store’s employees so it wouldn’t have to close down.

“I loved meeting her fans while I painted this piece at @grimeys and shar[ing] about her unmatched generosity,” Radford wrote on Instagram.

As Radford notes, in the photo — and the mural — Taylor is surrounded by 15 stars, marking the 15th anniversary of Record Store Day, but 13 of them are purple, in a nod to Taylor’s lucky number, 13, and her favorite color.

The official Record Store Day Account responded in the comments, “Thanks for helping us celebrate our Ambassador and our 15th year! It’s GLORIOUS!!“

This year’s Record Store Day, which sees independent record stores nationwide offer exclusive vinyl releases by hundreds of artists, takes place on April 23.

