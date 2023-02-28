INCREDIBLE Human! 24 Year Old walks across America for Homeless Veterans!

Fox News

This is one of the best stories I’ve seen all year. Tommy Pasquale is only 24 years old and he quit his job in New York as a software salesman and sold his car to do something he believed in…helping homeless Veterans. He said that the 38,000 veterans who go to sleep homeless is too many. He’s right. And so he did something about. Tommy started walking from New Jersey to Venice Beach, CA last September and hoped he make it by April. Instead he did it a month early! He walked over 3000 miles in 143 days, raising awareness and money for the homeless Veterans along the way. He has already raised half of his goal of $100,000 on the walk for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans! You can help this incredible journey on his GoFundme page.