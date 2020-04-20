In "Times Like These," stars like Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer & Hailee Steinfeld are coming together

Hugo ComteDua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer and Hailee Steinfeld are among many artists taking part in a giant, all-star charity cover version of "Times Like These," a classic 2003 song by alt-rock superstars Foo Fighters.

The performance was organized by BBC Radio 1, and will benefit the organizations BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief in support of vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song's chorus -- "It’s times like these you learn to live again/It’s times like these you give and give again" -- seem to speak to our current moment.



Other artists participating include Anne-Marie, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, Rita Ora, Bastille, Zara Larsson, and Mabel.

The "Times Like These" cover will be released this Thursday, April 23 at noon BST, which is 7 a.m. ET. Its accompanying video will then premiere later that day on the BBC's The Big Night In charity special.

