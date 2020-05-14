“In tears writing this": Maren Morris postpones her RSVP tour to 2021

Maren Morris was scheduled to return to the road for her RSVP: The Tour this summer with her new baby son Hayes in tow, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans will have to wait. The singer announced on social media Thursday that she’s pushing the entire tour to 2021.

“In tears writing this, but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone the RSVP: The Tour to 2021,” Maren wrote. The tour is named after a song on her award-winning album, GIRL.



“These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope and reality,” she added. “Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to the fact that live music, as a fan or as the one onstage, is even more precious now.”

"The Bones" singer went on to list her updated tour dates, which now kick off in April of 2021. All the shows will take place in their previously scheduled venues, and all tickets originally purchased for the tour will be honored at the door.

Maren added that refunds will be available for anyone unable to attend the new dates.



The opening act for much of RSVP: The Tour was to have been, conveniently, Maren's husband Ryan Hurd, who's also a singer/songwriter.

