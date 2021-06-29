In serene video of her vacation in Maui, Britney Spears says there’s “more to hope for”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Following her bombshell hearing last week over her controversial conservatorship, Britney Spears hopped aboard a plane with boyfriend Sam Asghari and jetted off to Hawaii.

The singer shared a serene update with fans on Monday, striking a hopeful tone that better days are on the horizon.

Britney, 39, shared that she’s relaxed and happy now that she’s soaking up the sun, telling fans, “I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony…there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless.”

Sharing a video of her incredible view of the ocean, as well as featured playful snippets of herself “playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand” by the ocean, Britney shared her hopes for the future, now that she’s asked to be released from her conservatorship.

“More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for,” she explained. “God bless you all !!!! Here’s to Maui!”

Asghari also took to Instagram on Monday to show that their vacation isn’t all about play — the two are also keeping each other in shape with gym dates.

Sharing a boomerang of himself flexing while Britney works up a sweat on a treadmill, the personal trainer captioned the snap, “Team flex over here.”

Britney shared the video on her stories and added, “Mental and physical health comes before anything at this point.”

This update came just hours after Britney’s little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, broke her silence on the conservatorship and said on her Instagram Story, “I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

