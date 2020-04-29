In quarantine, Nick Jonas has become a piano teacher and a fitness trainer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicEarlier this week, Joe Jonas told James Corden on The Late Late Show that his brother Nick is spending his time in quarantine developing new TV shows. But it turns out he's also doubling as a trainer...and a piano teacher.

Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, has written an essay for Vogue in which she talks about the couple's life in lockdown. "I’ve also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," she writes. "I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

"He’s an in-house piano teacher, an in-house physical trainer, and an in-house writing partner -- it’s good," she adds, noting that they're working together to "write and develop projects we want to produce."

The two have also been watching movies and TV shows for inspiration, such as Little Fires Everywhere and Sing Street.

Priyanka also shares that because Nick is a Type-1 diabetic, he's more susceptible to COVID-19, so they've been self-isolating since the very beginning of the pandemic.

"Nick and I made quick decisions about the most responsible things to do, and made sure our family was taken care of," she writes. "We checked in on people, and explained what the coronavirus was. We were supposed to be in India...but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down."

Overall, Priyanka says, "I feel incredibly blessed to be dealing with boredom, and not a lack of food or water, or the loss of a loved one."

