In PBC….Masks Are Now Required. Which Are Best For Protection?

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic there has been conflicting information regarding masks. You’ve heard them, those who say, “I can’t breathe with the mask.”

Some say the masks don’t protect you from the virus entering your body, however, a doctor has set out to prove that those people aren’t right.

Dr. Megan Hall did an experiment for her Facebook followers which showed her wearing four different types of masks and her oxygen levels while wearing them.

Dr. Hall wore a surgical mask, an N95 mask and N95 mask with a surgical mask and shared her oxygen levels wearing each, she also shared her oxygen levels without any masks and it proved that where or not she wore a mask her oxygen levels were between 98-99 percent, with oxygen levels being slightly better while wearing the N95 mask.

