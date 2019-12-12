In new NBA ad, Normani is "Ballin' in a Winter Wonderland"

Sam MasseyNormani's voice is the star of a new ad promoting the NBA's lineup on Christmas Day.

Basketball fans will enjoy a five-game slate December 25 on either ESPN, ABC, or both. In the ad, Normani sings a new version of the seasonal classic "Winter Wonderland," re-titled "Ballin' in a Winter Wonderland." As she sings, we see a snow globe full of footage of players competing on the court, with the basketball digitally replaced with an image of a giant snowball.

"NBA, Christmas greetings/ The league's best are competing/ To try to be cheered/The Klaw will be feared/ Ballin' in a Christmas Wonderland," Normani sings. "Match-ups are tight/Games all day and night/ Ballin' in a Christmas Wonderland."

Here's the ESPN NBA lineup for Christmas Day:

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors (5 p.m. ET, ABC)

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

