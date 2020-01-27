In new doc, Taylor Swift reveals what attracted her to Joe Alwyn

Netflix

Netflix

Among the many revelations in Taylor Swift’s upcoming Netflix documentary Miss Americana: What drew the singer to her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

According to People, Taylor says in the film that it was Joe’s “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life” that attracted her to him in the first place.

She also explains that having Joe in her life helped her emotionally throughout her feud with Kanye West in 2016. The two started dating in the fall of that year; he inspired many of the songs on her latest album Lover.

The notoriously private British actor reportedly doesn’t appear much on screen in the documentary, but we do get glimpses of some moments between the couple, as seen in the trailer. In one, Taylor runs to Joe and gives him a hug following one of her concerts. And in another, she kisses his hand during a car ride.

Miss Americana premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, but you can watch the whole thing on Netflix when it debuts January 31.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.