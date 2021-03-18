In new doc, Demi Lovato explains why she's no longer completely sober

OBB Media

Ahead of Demi Lovato‘s worldwide release of Dancing with the Devil, the singer recently premiered the bombshell documentary at the SXSW Film Festival.

The film openly explores the pop singer’s struggles with addiction, eating disorders, sexual trauma and mental health.

People reviewed the movie, saying the “Confident” singer is brutally honest about her current state and reveals that she is not sober despite her near fatal overdose in 2018.

“I’ve learned that shutting a door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say ‘I’m never gonna do this again,'” Lovato, 28, says in the film, but admits she is “done with the stuff that’s going to kill me.”

Lovato admits she still smokes weed and will drink alcohol on occasion.

“Telling myself I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker,” she explained.

To ward off temptations of resorting to opioids again, the Grammy nominee says she is “getting ahead of the curve and being proactive” by taking monthly shots of Vivitrol.

Vivitrol, otherwise known as Naltrexone, blocks the “high” feeling addicts experience when using drugs or alcohol, according to Mayo Clinic. The drug is used to help those addicts stay drug and alcohol-free, but it is not a cure for addiction.

“Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Lovato, furthering that addicts should not “be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil arrives March 23 on YouTube.

If you’re struggling with addiction, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can help you locate a treatment facility. Their helpline is free, confidential and open 24 hours a day: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.