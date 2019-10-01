In new behind-the-scenes clip, watch how Billie Eilish pulled off her topsy-turvy 'SNL' performance

Will Heath/NBC

Will Heath/NBCIf you caught Billie Eilish's performance of "bad guy" on Saturday Night Live, you may be wondering how she managed to pull off that effect that made it look like she was walking on the walls and the ceiling. Well, you can learn all about it in a helpful behind-the-scenes video in which Billie explains what went into creating the stunt.

The performance was inspired by the 1951 movie Royal Wedding, starring Fred Astaire, in which he famously dances on the walls and ceiling of a hotel room. Billie notes that once everyone agreed on the concept, the only way she could visualize it was to put a tissue box on her living room rug, and label the sides floor, ceiling, right wall and left wall.

When you watch the video, you'll see actual footage of the tissue box and little Russian dolls standing in for her guitarist brother Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall, as Billie uses her fingernails to mimic her legs as she dances to the song.

You'll also see the SNL stagehands building the rotating stage they used to get the effect, which Billie says "took more rehearsal time than anything we've done."

"I'm really really grateful that they were open to it and understood, and believed in us and believed in me," she says.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.