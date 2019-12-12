In 'EW,' Taylor Swift's "ME!" duet partner praises her, reveals "the most admirable thing about" her

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift is one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year -- of course -- but instead of doing an interview with Taylor herself, they went to someone who worked with her: Brendon Urie, lead singer of "High Hopes" band Panic! at the Disco and Taylor's duet partner on her song "ME!"

In his essay, Brendon writes that he'd been a fan of Taylor's "for years," and used to play her 2012 #1 hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" "whenever an acoustic guitar was around."

"We met for the first time to record my parts for 'ME!,' Taylor greeted me with the warmest hug," writes Brendon. "I remember being sick as hell and her being so kind about me coughing everywhere. I swear my health got better immediately after."

"As a songwriter...what she writes is so honest, and it shines through the lyrics’ marriage to the melodies," he continues. "I’m [also] not sure if people realize what a clever sense of humor she has. I’m amazed at her command of a room using humor."

However, Brendon notes, "I’d say that the most admirable thing about Taylor is her kindness. Amidst all of the chaos that comes with her level of success, she never lets any of it take her out of her element."

You can read the full essay at EW.com.

