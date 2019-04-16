In an Instagram post, J.Lo announces "Hustlers" with Cardi B hits theaters September 13

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboIn an Instagram post she shot on set -- in a shut-down Bergdorf's department store in Manhattan -- Jennifer Lopez says the stripper-revenge drama Hustlers will be released September 13.

The drama, in which she'll star with stripper-turned-hip-hop superstar Cardi B and Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu, centers on a group of gentlemen's club co-workers who "turn the tables" on their Wall Street clientele.

Based on a New York Magazine article, the film, which is being directed by Lorene Scafaria, also stars Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl.

