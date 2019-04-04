Imagine Dragons to be honored with President's Award at BMI Pop Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesImagine Dragons will be honored with the President's Award at the 2019 BMI Pop Awards, held annually by the music-rights organization BMI.

The Las Vegas band will be recognized for their "incredible creative accomplishments, as well as their commitment to philanthropic efforts that bring awareness to social injustice."

"As one of today’s most influential global artists, Imagine Dragons is transforming music and culture with riveting, dynamic and powerful songs," says Barbara Cane, BMI Vice President Worldwide Creative. "We're thrilled to celebrate them, as well as all of our other wonderful honorees."

The 2019 BMI Pop Awards will take place May 14 in Beverly Hills, California. Visit BMI.com for more info.

