Imagine Dragons reflects on making "Radioactive" video; streaming upcoming acoustic charity concert online

ABC/Randy HolmesEarlier this year, Imagine Dragons' video for their 2012 single "Radioactive" hit one billion views on YouTube. The band is now reflecting on the massive success of the visual.

"We filmed our 'Radioactive' video 7 years ago in [New York] as Hurricane Sandy started to make landfall," ID writes in a tweet. "It was the first time meeting [stars Alexandra Daddario and Lou Diamond Phillips]."

"None of us expected in our wildest dreams that the video would be seen 1 BILLION times," they add. "Insane."

The "Radioactive" video stars Phillips as the leader of an underground puppet-fighting ring, which is finally defeated and dismantled by a pink teddy bear belonging to Daddario.

In other Imagine Dragons news, the band's upcoming acoustic performance at the annual Rise Up Gala for their Tyler Robinson Foundation pediatric cancer charity will stream live online. You can tune into the show this Friday, September 6, at 9:35 PT via the TRF Facebook page.

