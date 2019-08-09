Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds pitches music festival to protest gun violence

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesImagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is proposing a new music festival to protest gun violence, following last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Reynolds wrote, "With the failure of Woodstock I pose this question: What artists/speakers are willing to play for free (we get some corporate dollars to cover crew costs and travel etc) to put on a festival raising money for organizations that are fighting for new legislation regarding gun laws?"

Artists including The Head and the Heart, Zedd, I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, Mt. Joy and Sir Sly have already volunteered to play.

"We are gonna DO this I promise you that," Reynolds wrote.

"This is a festival about our people being KILLED," he added. "It needs to stop. And honestly. It’s gonna take our artists and people of influence stepping up. Because law makers ARE NOT."

Reynolds also hosts the LOVELOUD festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

