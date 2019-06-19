Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and wife going to marriage counseling ahead of new baby's arrival

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicImagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is serious about repairing his marriage.

In April 2018, he and his wife, Aja Volkman announced that they were splitting up after seven years. However, their divorce was never finalized, and they reconciled in January. Now, as the couple prepares to welcome their fourth child, a boy, this fall, Reynolds tells People magazine that he and Aja are trying to make things work.

“I walked into relationships with this false notion that if it’s not all perfect and there’s arguments, then maybe you’re not with the right person. That’s just not the way it works,” Reynolds tells People.

He adds, "We’ve been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong."

Regarding their separation, Reynolds says, "Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn’t have been the case for us, there’s many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex.”

As for the new arrival, who will join daughters Arrow, 5, and twins Gia and Coco, two, Reynolds says, "I think we’re pretty overwhelmed to have four kids but we’re excited. We’re up for the journey and the task and it’s a joy and we feel blessed to be able to bring another life into our family unit.”

Unfortunately, the girls aren't as thrilled about their new brother.

"When I told my oldest, she got a little teary­-eyed and was like, ‘I don’t want to have a boy in our family,’" he laughs. "I’m excited...but I don’t blame her. I was raised in a house of eight boys and one girl; I’ve had enough testosterone around me to last a lifetime!”

