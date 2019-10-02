Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and wife Aja Volkman welcome a baby boy

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Araya Diaz/WireImageCongratulations to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman. The couple just welcomed their first son.

"Born this morning on October 1st - Valentine Reynolds," the proud papa tweeted. "The name Valentine means 'strong'. As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #VegasStrong today."

Reynolds of course was referring to the mass shooting two years ago to the day at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in his Las Vegas hometown.

Reynolds also tweeted some sweet photos, including one of him holding his new son, and another of mother and child together, that one with the caption, "beautiful strong mama and her little boy Valentine."



Reynolds and Volkman also have three daughters together -- Arrow, aged 7, and 2-year-old twins Gia and Coco.





Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.