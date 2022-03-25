Imagine Dragons announces summer leg of US Mercury tour

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons has announced a summer leg of the band’s U.S. Mercury tour.

The newly added shows begin August 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will wrap up September 15 in Los Angeles. Macklemore and Kings Elliot will provide support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ImagineDragonsMusic.com.

Imagine Dragons just wrapped the first U.S. leg of the Mercury tour last week. They bring the outing to Canada in April.

The Mercury tour takes its name from ID’s 2021 album, Mercury — Act 1, and the forthcoming Mercury — Act 2, which features the new single, “Bones.”

Meanwhile, Dan Reynolds and company have been climbing the charts with their one-off single, “Enemy,” recorded with JID for the Netflix animated series Arcane. The track has ruled ﻿Billboard﻿’s Alternative Airplay chart for the last seven weeks, and just entered the top 10 on the Hot 100.

