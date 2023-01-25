Imagine Dragons announce 2023 Rise Up Gala celebrating 10th anniversary of Tyler Robinson Foundation

ABC

Imagine Dragons have announced the 2023 Rise Up Gala, taking place October 6 in Las Vegas.

The annual event raises money for ID’s charity, the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which supports families affected by childhood cancer. This year’s Rise Up is particularly special, as it marks the 10th anniversary of TRF.

“A pediatric cancer diagnosis is physically, emotionally and financially devastating to families,” says TRF CEO Kim Gradisher. “Over the last 10 years as TRF and the Rise Up Gala has grown, the funds raised at this event have enabled TRF to significantly increase the number of families we support globally to help ease the huge financial hardship cancer treatment places on them.”

Gradisher adds, “We hope this year’s Gala will allow us to continue to expand our reach further and provide this critical need to even more families.”

As in previous years, the 2023 Rise Up Gala will feature an acoustic Imagine Dragons performance.

Tickets will go on sale in March. For more info, visit TRF.org.

