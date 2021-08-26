I’m…Yours? How Jason Mraz’s hit inspired Anne-Marie & Niall Horan’s duet “Our Song”

Will Beach

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan‘s hit duet “Our Song” is about two former lovers who think they’re doing OK — until their song comes on the radio. Anne-Marie says she got the idea for the song when she heard Jason Mraz‘s hit “I’m Yours” on the way to the songwriting session — but not for the reason you might think.

“On the way to the studio, I always try and see what inspires me on the way,” Anne-Marie tells ABC Audio. “I look out the window and I see someone talking to someone and I try and imagine their conversation…it’s always constantly, you know, trying to get inspired by something.”

She recalls that on that particular journey, on the way to her recording session, the song ‘I’m Yours’ came on the radio. “It’s weird, it never used to be mine and my ex’s song. It was my ex’s and his ex’s song together, Anne-Marie notes. “So every time it came on the radio, I would be like, ‘You’re thinking about her!!!’ And so it was that song that reminded me of that time.”

The “FRIENDS” singer marvels, “It was so long ago…it just surprised me how many memories it brought back whilst listening to it. So I went to the session, [and] I was like, ‘Imagine just how many people have that one song with someone?’ and it went from there, really.”

“Our Song” is on Anne-Marie’s new album Therapy, which also features collaborations with her friend Ed Sheeran and the British girl group Little Mix, among others.

