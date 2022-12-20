I’m Not Opposed To A No Doubt Reunion, And Neither Is Gwen!

Gwen Stefani recently opened up about the possibility of a No Doubt reunion.

Gwen said, “What are the odds of anything? I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.”

She continued, “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Which band or group from the ’90s would you like to see do a reunion tour the most, and why?