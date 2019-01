You really have to be living your best life if you are spending money on Louis Vuitton wireless earphones.

The LV is diving into audio with the earphones. They are Bluetooth-enabled and optimized for the LV Tambour Horizon watch.

The earphones have 10 hours of battery life and will come in four colorways.

The cost? These luxury buds will set you back just $995. A release is expected for later this month. I’m down! I’m gonna try them out!

