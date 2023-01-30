“I’m not having a breakdown”: Britney Spears reactivates Instagram

Britney Spears has reactivated her Instagram and let fans know why she briefly deleted the app last week — because she can.

Fans called police to request a wellness check on her last week when the singer deleted her account, which is something she’s done multiple times before. Britney has since spoken out about the incident and asked fans to respect her privacy.

Britney returned to Instagram on Monday with a new message to fans that said in part, “I’m not having a breakdown.”

Sharing a picture of a pink rose, the hitmaker said in the caption, “Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!!”

Britney said she’s moving forward with her life and that she’s “never felt better.” The singer added she is exploring her newfound freedom after her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in late 2021.

“If you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand,” she penned, noting she is “still learning this no rules thing.”

She signed off by telling her followers, “PS yes I took my Instagram down and now it’s back up because I can !!!” The singer previously said on Twitter she left the platform again “because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy.”

Commenting has been disabled on Britney’s recent Instagram posts.

