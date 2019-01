Okrrrrrrrrrrrr!?!? I am loving Cardi B and Steve Carell in the new Pepsi ad! Oh sheesh! How could I forget Lil Jon! OKAAAAAAAAAAY!

I also am in LOVE with the SJP commercial for Stella Artois! But I have to say….nothing is going to top my Red Stripe!

What are you doing Sunday? Are you in it for the game, the food or the commercials?