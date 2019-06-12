I’m Moving To Canada!!! To Buy The Weinermobile!

Actually, I don’t have to move there….I could just buy it and drive home.

Canada’s Craigslist sports some truly unusual items – like a 1991 Oscar Mayer Weinermobile that can be yours for just $7,000!!!

A Vancouver man is selling the hot dog-shaped vehicle, which he says was purchased at an auction by his uncle and still “starts and runs good”.

The man’s original plans were to convert the weinermobile “into a camper of some sort”, but now he needs it gone ‘ASAP’.

What would you do with your own Weinermobile? What’s the strangest vehicle you’ve ever spotted on the road?