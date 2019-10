Mountain Dew has launched a new flavor you might want to check out.

Maui Blast is the Dew you know with a splash of pineapple. Hmmmmm, could be tasty!

People that have tried it love the taste. Some say the citrus and pineapple mixed together is a great combination.

The flavor has been spotted at Dollar General stores throughout the country. No word on where else you can find it.

What has been your favorite Dew secondary flavor?