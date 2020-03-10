I’m Going To Be The Weirdo Constantly Smelling Their Fingers…..PEEPS NAIL POLISH IS HERE!

EVERYONE RUN TO TARGET!!!! Just in time for Easter, Target is selling Peeps-Scented Nail Polish. I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven!

The new polishes were found by Instagrammer @DadBodSnacks and he’s not too happy about Peeps products that you can’t eat.

“I know I’m a guy so nail polish isn’t in my toolbox, @peepsbrand was this, necessary?” he said in a post. YES, @DADBODSNACKS! This was necessary!!

I think the polishes will be something cool for someone’s (MY) Easter basket, and we can get them at Target for only $4.99! What a steal!!

What are your thoughts on the Peeps nail polish?