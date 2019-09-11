I'm a sucker for you: Kelsea Ballerini and Dan + Shay hang with the Jonas Brothers in Nashville

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers spread a lot of happiness as they brought their Happiness Begins Tour to Music City on Tuesday night.

First, Kevin, Joe, and Nick brought country duo Dan + Shay onstage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to play their smash crossover hit, "Tequila," which turned into a huge sing-along. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney started their number one country hit as usual, with Nick taking over the vocals on the second verse.

You can check out the performance on YouTube, thanks to several videos shot by fans.

Nick’s long been a fan of both Dan + Shay and “Tequila”: In the summer of of 2018, he came to Nashville to check out the free concert the duo threw to celebrate their massive hit.

Of course, earlier this year Dan + Shay sang their other crossover tune, “Speechless,” at the Vegas wedding of Joe and actress Sophie Turner.

Dan + Shay weren’t the only country stars getting in on the Jonas action, though: Kelsea Ballerinishared a photo with the brothers, posing in front of the bowling alleys at Nashville hangout Pinewood Social. It was evidently the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Wednesday morning, she posted a video of herself as a teen, entering a contest to win a JoBro meet-and-greet by running down “Five Reasons Why I Love the Jonas Brothers.”

“Here’s my 2008 contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE,” she added to the video.

“Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet,” Kelsea captioned her earlier photo from last night.

