IKEA Is Finally Hosting An In-Store Sleepover

Sometimes we go to IKEA just to browse the display set ups.If the cozy layouts inside the IKEA showroom have you day-dreaming about curling up under covers in one of those build-it-yourself beds, you’ll soon have the chance.

The Swedish furniture store with a restaurant (or Swedish restaurant with a furniture store) is hosting a Swede Dreams Sleepover event on March 13th in celebration of World Sleep Day.

Guests who are members of the IKEA family program can participate in the festivities, which include an Insomniac Lounge featuring ASMR and a Silent Disco. Wow ASMR at IKEA!

A raffle to win your way in begins today (Tuesday), with the winners to be contacted in two weeks.

What’s your favorite part of the IKEA shopping experience?