IHOP Unveils the “Pancizza” !

If you love pancakes and you love pizza, you’re absolutely gonna love IHOP’s new “pancizza!”

To celebrate National Pizza Day IHOP has come up with the pancake pizza that will be available in three flavors original buttermilk, cupcake, and bacon and cheddar.

The pancake will run you about $4.99 and IHOP signature syrups will come with your order.

Since National Pizza Day is the 9th, this item will only be available through this weekend, but it sounds like a fun way to have breakfast. What do you think of the pancizza idea? Which do you like more pancakes or waffles?