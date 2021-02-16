IHOP cancels National Pancake Day

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: An IHOP restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, plans to close up to 160 restaurants in the first quarter of 2018. The announcement helped the stock climb more than 4 percent today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

IHOP announced they are canceling National Pancake Day this year, citing concerns about the safety of guests and team members as the reason.

No need to worry though as the restaurant said you can still get your free short stack.

An annual event for the last 15 years, this year IHOP is turning Free Pancake Day into a month-long event, offering guests a coupon good for a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes starting on April 1.

All pancake lovers have to do is register for a MyHOP account by March 31. Once you get the coupon, it can be redeemed for in-restaurant or to-go orders by visiting IHOP.com or the IHOP Mobile App.

The chain is also offering a free short stack in April by placing an order of over $10 on the IHOP app for those without an account.

National Pancake Day is the latest victim to the pandemic joining 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day.