Ignite the light: Katy Perry selling kid-designed "Firework Sneakers" for charity

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Most Katy Perry fans know that she has her own line of shoes, called Katy Perry Collections. The latest addition to her footwear line is not only raising money for a good cause, it’s also promoting the artistic talents of young people.

Katy has introduced the Firework Sneaker, a rainbow-striped shoe featuring a different affirmation written on each row of laces. Among them: “Kindness,” “Openness,” “Wellness,” “Inspire,” and “Fearless.” Read from the toe to the heel, the first letter of each affirmation spells out FIREWORK.

“Presenting…a shoe that will inspire you to ignite your inner light and step into the greater good,” Katy writes. “The Firework was inspired by the winning designs of three artistic Camp Firework campers that I had the pleasure of spending time with last summer.”

Camp Firework is a sleep-away camp that’s part of Katy’s Firework Foundation arts charity. It helps kids from underserved communities experience fun and programs that support their interests in the arts. All the kids at the camp were asked to design their own shoe, and three of the designs led to the Firework Sneaker.

“Proceeds for this style will help support our grassroots efforts and go directly to The Firework Foundation,” Katy explains. “And 10% of every sale from the @katyperrycollections website will go to @pointfoundation to support their efforts in empowering more BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and People of Color] and LGBTQ+ students.”

Presenting a shoe that will inspire you to ignite your inner light and step into the greater good 🤗 The Firework was inspired by the winning designs of 3 artistic Camp Firework campers that I had the pleasure of spending time with last summer 🎆🎇 @kpcollections #shoesdaytuesday pic.twitter.com/VRjFBNxpGH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 28, 2020





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

