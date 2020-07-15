Iggy Azalea reveals baby boy's name

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea just revealed the name of her baby boy and it literally rocks.

The “Fancy” rapper revealed that her son’s name is Onyx on Tuesday when she posted an adorable audio clip of her talking to her son and him babbling back to her. The background of the video was a black background with “Amethyst & Onyx” scribed over it.

The name is similar to Azalea’s full name, which is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in that it’s also the name of a gemstone, so in a way, she paid homage to herself through her son.

The name reveal comes about a month after the 30-year-old rapper shared that she had given birth. As of late Tuesday, she hasn’t shared any photos or additional information about her first-born child, including the identity of the child’s father, however, she’s been romantically linked to fellow rapper Playboi Carti since 2018.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.