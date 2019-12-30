If Your Name Is Noah Or Emma….Congrats! You’ve Got The Most Popular Names Of The Decade!

If you have a child that is under 10 years old, odds are they have one of these names or has a friend who does.

Over the last decade, the most popular girl’s names are Emma, Sophia, Olivia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Abigail, Emily, Madison, and Charlotte.

For boys, the top names in the decade are Noah, Liam, Jacob, Mason, William, Ethan, Michael, Alexander, James, and Elijah.

The data comes from the Social Security Administration’s list of names from 2010 to 2018.

How many kids do you know with these names?