If Your City Was A Person At A Party, What Would It Be Doing?

– Miami’s stuck in traffic so it’s gonna there by midnight. When they

arrive, they keep turning up the music, while Naples keeps turning it

down.

– Fort Lauderdale is arranging a Feng Shui beer pong table.

– West Palm Beach is wondering when the after party on the yacht

is.

– Boca Raton arrived in a white Mercedes, is drinking white zinfandel

and getting angry because people aren’t complementing her Hermes

bag.

– Delray Beach skipped the party, because the cool people go to the

Ave.

– Wellington just showed up on her horse and is doing designer

drugs with some wannabe island boy.

– Lake Worth Beach just showed up in tie-dye with a bag of magic

mushrooms.

– Boynton Beach is smoking crack in the bathroom.

– Jupiter shows up in board shorts and flip flops with a brick of

cocaine they found on shore while surfing.

– Stuart showed up wearing camo from Walmart & won't stop talking

about election integrity

– Port St Lucie is trying to get some sleep in the bedroom upstairs.

– Hialeah is in the backyard roasting a whole ass pig

– Lauderhill shows up wearing a fruit of loom wife beater & Gucci

slides, accompanied by 2 strippers (who have an odor).

– Key West is sitting out front in a lawn chair, drinking beer, naked.

– Fort Pierce is in the corner eating fish dip, but carrying just in case.

– Tampa thought it was a costume party and dressed like a pirate, but

brought cigars for everyone.

– St. Pete brought a 6 pack of hand selected craft bottles. They are

doing a little tasting in the kitchen with some crypto Bros and

wannabe urban farmers.

– Jacksonville was invited, but decided getting drunk at home was a

better option.

– Orlando is dancing terribly in the living room.

– Daytona Beach shows up in a Def Leppard denim with beer for the

under aged kids and winds up fighting a homeless guy out front who

calls him poor.

– Polk County is outside shooting bullets straight up in the air.

– Gainesville and Tallahassee are drunkenly fist fighting, shirtless to

show off their orange and blue/gold and garnet body paint. Everyone

in the room has either taken a side or rolled their eyes and kept

drinking.

– Palm Bay is drinking four Loko and doing donuts on their ATVs in

the neighbors yard

– Sanford is asking everybody what the helicopter overhead is doing.

– The Villages just arrived in their blinged out golf carts with

margaritas and little blue pills.