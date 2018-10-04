If You Sent Me These Pics….Our Friendship Would Be Over!

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 28: The body of Aretha Franklin lies in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images)

OK, it wasn’t of Aretha…..However, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania funeral director will not go to jail after taking pictures of a corpse and texting the photo to friends and relatives in order to gross them out. How is she not going to jail for that?!?!

One of the photos sent to friends showed a corpse whose organs had been removed, while another included a body covered in maggots. The heck??!

Angeliegha Stewart received 10 years of probation on Wednesday. She pleaded guilty on 16 counts of abuse of a corpse.

Stewart has also been banned from working in the funeral industry.

The families of the dead people had their say in court about how Stewart disrespected the bodies by texting the pictures.

Have you ever texted anything “confidential” from your job that should have gotten you in trouble? Whoops!