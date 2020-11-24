"If the World Was Ending," JP Saxe would want a Grammy to match his grandad's

Arista Records

The Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning, and “If the World Was Ending,” the hit duet by Julia Michaels and JP Saxe that seemed to capture the COVID-19 moment perfectly, may very well get a nomination. If that happens, it’ll be very special for JP, because that means he’ll be carrying on a family tradition.

“My grandfather won a Grammy in ’97, and it’s one of my earliest memories,” he tells ABC Audio. “I remember being four years old and my mom getting the phone call that my grandfather had been nominated for Best Solo Classical Instrumental. And y’know, he’s my hero.”

JP’s grandfather, Janos Starker, who died in 2013, was described by The New York Times as a “master” and “one of the 20th century’s most renowned cellists.” JP went on to inherit his grandpa’s Grammy.

“I own a Grammy. I don’t have one, but I own one,” he explains. “And I have my grandfather’s Grammy in my studio. And I’ve always thought, you know, if and when I get my own, I will put it right next to it.”

“So, when I think about winning a Grammy…it’s trying to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather and his commitment to making genuine music,” the Canadian singer/songwriter explains. “Even though I don’t make classical music, I’ve tried to bring that same intention…you know, what it means to have the privilege of of working in music. And so that’s what it would mean to me.”



The Grammys will be announced via livestream starting at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday at Grammy.com. The category in which JP and Julia would most likely be nominated is Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

