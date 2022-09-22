“If the World Was Ending” duo end it: Julia Michaels and JP Saxe split

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mark Levinson

Singer/songwriter couple Julia Michael and JP Saxe have called it quits after three years, People magazine reports.

The duo began dating in 2019 after co-writing the Grammy-nominated duet “If the World Was Ending.” Their most recent albums — Julia’s Not In Chronological Order and JP’s Dangerous Levels of Introspection — both include songs they co-wrote.

Fans began to suspect something was up earlier this month when both artists posted previews or teasers of breakup songs. JP’s song, “When You Think of Me,” comes out Friday. In it, he sings, “I hate how I lived up to/your worst fears/makes it worse/how it worked/ so well for three years/and it could all be for the best in the end/but for now it feels like losing my best friend.”

Meanwhile, on TikTok, Julia posted a song which featured her singing the lyrics, “The night we broke up/you called everyone saying it was my idea…this could be like our new tradition/Where I play the bad guy and you play/The victim.”

On Instagram, she captioned a performance of a different song — a heartfelt piano ballad — “A**holes live forever.” In that one, she sings, “You’re just another man/And this is just another doorway/Using promises like they’re some kind of twisted foreplay/You keep saying that you’re staying/When we both know that’s not your forte.”

Julia also seems to have deleted her Twitter account.

