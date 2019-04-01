If The Govt Outlaws Corn….I’m Going To Be Really Mad!

Supposedly, growing corn is a major contributor to AIR POLLUTION!!! You mean to tell me, the exhaust from a car, is as bad as nice corn being grown and harvested in a field?!?!

Enjoy some cool corn gadgets in the vid above while you weep about corn being bad for us……sad.

Researchers found that corn production accounts for 4,300 premature deaths related to air pollution in every year. Ammonia from fertilizer application was by far the largest contributor to corn’s air pollution footprint.

Say it ain’t so! Fix it, fix it! Corn is my favorite vegetable!!!

