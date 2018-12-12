If No Kevin Hart….Would You Want Wanda Sykes To Host The Oscars?

Now that Kevin Hart has stepped down as host of the Oscars, calls for Wanda Sykes to be the host are becoming strong.

“Wanda would be lit,” says Emmy nominated writer and actress Lena Waithe. “”I vote for Wanda or Donald Glover or get Chris Rock back in there.”

Sykes, who came out as gay ten years ago, is a comic and has appeared on several TV shows including “The Chris Rock Show,” “Black-ish,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Bryan Guffey, the president for the Midwest Institute for Sexuality and Gender Diversity says, “Wanda Sykes is very funny and a brilliant comedian who also is a black woman so it makes a lot of sense for her to be the replacement.”

Would Wanda Sykes be the best replacement for Kevin Hart to host the Oscars? If not Wanda then who?

My views on this……No. I feel it will just be a big political show bashing our President. I am over the anger and the insults and the bashing.