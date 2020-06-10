If Meghan Markle Was Still Royal, This Would Not Have Been Allowed

Being a Royal Is not all diamonds and crowns. It means having to keep your mouth shut about things you want to speak up about. One of the reasons Meghan Markle wanted out! Her BLM speech is something she just had to get off her chest and wouldn’t have been able to if she was still full time Royal.

In her speech, Meghan even expressed that she had been nervous to speak on the important issue. Not only because members of the British Royal Family are expected to stay mum on anything that could be considered political, but because she feared her words would be “picked apart” by her harshest critics. Ultimately, though, Meghan decided to speak up for what she believes in. “I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized—the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing,” she said. “Because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor‘s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered, and Tamir Rice‘s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don’t know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered.”

Here is the full speech: